Abu Dhabi: The UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom reminded travellers that they no longer need to take any COVID-19 tests from today onwards in order to visit the UK.
In a social media post, the Embassy also said that visitors do not need to submit passenger locator forms, as the UK has removed travel restrictions for all visitors.
“From today, all travel restrictions for those visiting the UK have been removed. Visitors no longer need to fill out a passenger locator form or take any COVID-19 tests,” the Embassy tweeted.
The tweet was issued as a travel reminder, and it marks the UK joining many other countries that have recently scrapped travel restrictions for arriving passengers.
The UAE also no longer requires fully vaccinated travellers to present PCR tests.