Sharjah: A ‘Security Digital Library’ featuring 22,600 books about police and security topics was launched on Thursday at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in cooperation with a number of volunteer organisations in Sharjah.
Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, attended the launch of the library, in addition to Brigadier General Dr Khaled Al Hammadi, Director of the Police Research Center; Colonel Ali Al Dabbahi, Deputy Director of the Research Center; and a number of other officers from Sharjah Police General Command.
Brig bin Amer said Sharjah Police General Command is keen to adopt such initiatives, in cooperation with partners from voluntary bodies, while noting the importance of this cooperation in keeping pace with digital developments and improving services for the public.
Digital push
Brig Al Hammadi indicated that the library comes in line with the UAE government’s push towards digital transformation of services provided to the public, to serve scholars, readers, researchers and those around the world interested in police and security fields.
Brig Al Hammadi said the number of books targeted by the project amounts to 22,600 books. He also thanked the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, which made a contribution to the success of the project, which took a year and involved 20 volunteers.