Dubai: Dubai residents can now get birth and death certificates issued from private hospitals.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday announced that birth and death certificate issuance has been extended to the private health sector. Previously, only public hospitals in Dubai could provide these certificates.
Presently, HMS Mirdif Hospital and Medcare Hospital for Women and Children can provide this service. In future, other private sector hospitals will be phased in, to provide this service to customers. Additionally, DHA’s Customer Happiness Centre in Al Jaddaf is also providing this service to customers, the authority said.
The certificates will be provided as both e-certificate and a physical certificate.
DHA also announced that Al Karama and Al Rashidiya medical fitness centres have ceased the provision of this service, as this service will now be extended across hospitals in the emirate.
By early 2023, more hospitals will provide this service once DHA reviews the procedures and processes of these hospitals, to ensure it is in line with the protocols.