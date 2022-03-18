Dubai: They know the nook and cranny of the UAE. Rain or shine, they deliver the newspaper at your doorstep at the break of the dawn, every day of the year. Now, the trained and dedicated Gulf News newspaper delivery boys have proven that they can also conduct delivery services for other companies.

Gulf News recently appreciated the extraordinary service and dedication of its 35 newspaper delivery boys engaged in delivery service of the client companies, said Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, Abdul Hamid Ahmad.

“Our riders ensured they fulfilled speedy and proper deliveries during challenging times and bad weather conditions and made sure they reported on time taking into consideration the large volume of orders,” he said.

Last mile delivery

Gulf News has been providing the service of its delivery boys for last mile delivery of different categories of companies such as pharmacy chains, logistics firms etc, according to Potru Raju, Director, Gulf News Circulation Sales and Distribution.

Gulf News has a team of 350 motorcycle delivery boys.

Flexible model

The outsourced delivery service from Gulf News has become a flexible, successful and sustainable model for many companies, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“With an average experience of 15 to 20 years in Gulf News newspaper delivery, our well-trained and well-experienced delivery boys offer faster and better delivery service which is very important in today’s highly competitive market, especially since there has been a boom in e-commerce and almost every business was forced to provide delivery services during the pandemic,” Raju explained.

He said the clients are very happy with the service.

Additional services

Speaking about the additional services that they are providing, some of the Gulf News delivery boys said they are used to delivering the newspaper during all seasons, irrespective of harsh weather conditions and traffic blocks.

Rihas Abbas, one of the delivery boys working for a pharmacy in Al Barsha, said he was accustomed to riding the bike during all sorts of weather conditions for newspaper delivery.

“So, I don’t consider bad weather as an issue at all,” he said.

With 15 years’ experience with Gulf News, Abbas is an expert in locating places for delivery, just like his colleagues. They know the routes by heart and it is easier for them to navigate through the streets and alleys to quickly reach the destination for delivery.

Company support

Noor Mohammed Shaikh, another delivery boy who is providing delivery service for an e-commerce company, said he was very happy about the company’s support for the employees.