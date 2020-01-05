Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO at DP World Group take a tour after opening the 25th edition of the Carpet Oasis Exhibition. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Visitors to the Carpet Oasis in Dubai can now participate in spinning wool threads that will create a fabric design of the three shortlisted ‘UAE Nation Brand’ logos.

Visitors will be able to contribute in the interactive sowing experience at one of the Oasis’ stores featuring three “pinned” or wall-installation designs of the logos. Once completed, the threads will create an intricate fabric design of the three nation brand logo options.

The three shortlisted logos were announced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Eventually, one of three logos will be chosen as the ‘UAE Nation Brand’ to reflect the UAE’s distinctive identity and lead the country’s new journey towards the next 50 years.

The annual Carpet Oasis exhibition’s 25th edition commenced on Sunday at Marina Port Rashid. The grand opening was inaugurated by Sultan Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Ports, alongside other senior officials.

Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO at DP World Group take a tour after opening the 25th edition of the Carpet Oasis Exhibition. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Contemporary carpet art

Other unique stores at the Oasis, being held at Marina Port Rashid from January 5 to February 16, include an Emirati-founded initiative featuring UAE-based artists showcasing their contemporary works.

The Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) holds a big store at the exhibition with many modern creative carpet designs. The initiative harnesses the innovative skillset of thousands on Afghan people to produce handcrafted products that are sold internationally. At the exhibition, visitors can find a three-piece carpet set designed by artist Khalid Shafar that uses that Burj Khalifa’s shape in an abstract and colourful pattern that was then hand sown by Afghan people.

Carpet artwork titled Camel Complex by Shaikha Wafa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum on display at the 25th edition of the Carpet Oasis Exhibition. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Another artist, Nada Debs, created a carpet with an unusual shape that more creative buyers would enjoy. Shaikha Bint Hasher Al Maktoum designed a large kaleidoscope carpet inspired by the shapes of camels and can also be found at the FBMI store at the exhibition.

Another must-see is an innovative new art collection by Jassim Al Awadhi, photographer and founder of Akaas Visual Arts. The numerous artworks on display at the exhibition are traditional photographs of Emirati heritage sites and items that are printed onto a material that mimics and feels like carpet art.

‘Technological breakthroughs’

Al Awadhi told Gulf News: “This new innovation that we have implemented in 2020 has allowed us to experiment with a new innovative technique that combines technological breakthroughs with a traditional medium such as carpet making. Our pictures are printed on a canvas that imitates the texture and visuals of a carpet.”