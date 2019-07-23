DUBAI: You can now do your check-ins for select flights from the Dubai Mall.

DUBZ, a baggage technology and logistics company that’s part of dnata, has opened a new ‘check-in station’ in the mall to offer airline passengers a convenient option.

The station is located in the dnata Travel store on the lower ground level of the mall, where the DUBZ team checks in customers for their flights, prints their boarding passes, weighs and secures their baggage and ensures they are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.

After collecting their boarding passes and baggage tags, customers can spend time at the mall and then take the Dubai Metro to the airport from the Dubai Mall Metro station which is linked to the mall through an air-conditioned bridge. DUBZ customers can arrive at the terminal up to 60 minutes before their flight, where they can proceed straight to passport control.

DUBZ provides its services to passengers of nine airlines, including flydubai, SAUDIA, flynas, China Southern, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air, SaudiGulf, Royal Jordanian and Ethiopian Airlines.

Like most shops in the Dubai Mall, the DUBZ check-in station is also open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

The service is available from Dh99, which covers the check-in fee for one passenger with one piece of luggage. Additional pieces of luggage can be added for a fee of Dh40 each. The service price is capped at Dh249 covering up to 10 bags.

Omar Abou Faraj, CEO and Co-Founder of DUBZ, said: “Travelling and shopping in one of the world’s largest malls on the same day has never been so easy. We are thrilled to be launching our popular remote check-in services at The Dubai Mall, adding more value to our offering. We stay focused on ensuring a hassle-free travel experience for the residents and visitors of Dubai through innovative and secure services.”