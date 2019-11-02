Dubai Noor Dubai Foundation recently treated 7,100 elders suffering from cataracts and other visual impairments at a mobile camp in Bangladesh in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Through the mobile eye camps, the foundation provided eye check-ups, cataract surgeries, eyeglasses and medication. The foundation has provided treatment to more than 27 million individuals since its inception in 2008 with the aim of combating blindness, preventing the spread of diseases that cause blindness and educating the public about the causes of blindness and how to avoid them. The mobile camp was launched as part of the foundation’s “Tolerance in Treatment” initiative, launched in light with the “Year or Tolerance”, with the aim of involving DHA employees in humanitarian and social programmes. Eleven DHA employees, volunteered in the effort at Bogra, Bangladesh.