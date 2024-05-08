Nominations are now open for the fourth edition of Excellence Awards for women, scheduled to take place at the Museum of the Future on June 8. Organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, the awards honour exceptional women who have made their mark in 14 fields as diverse as business, sustainability, free zones, health, philanthropy, automobile, immigration and second citizenship, Web 3, arts and more. The aim is to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who have shattered the glass ceiling, paving the way for others to follow.

Nominees can register for the awards at Beingshe.com/excellence-2024 , where they can submit their profiles showcasing their achievements, success stories and client testimonies. A panel of judges appointed by Gulf News and BeingShe will evaluate the nominations and select the winners.

More than 40 women will be honoured at this year’s awards, in the presence of dignitaries including government officials, advisers to the royal family, business leaders and media.

"I believe in championing the cause of feminism and equality," says Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe. "Excellence Awards is close to my heart as it’s an initiative that I have forged without any commercial benefits attached to it.”

Gulf News had joined hands with BeingShe in March to create inclusive events and opportunities for women of all ages, professions and backgrounds, recognisng their unique perspectives and contributions to society.

Tina Bhaktavalsalan, Sales Manager for Events at Gulf News, adds, "From celebrating resilience to fostering a new era of recognition, Excellence Awards embodies the spirit of championing women's achievements.”

All winners will be featured in a collector's edition coffee book published by Gulf News in association with BeingShe after the event.

"The 2024 Excellence Awards isn't just about recognising achievement – it's about affirming our collective commitment to championing the extraordinary contributions of women," says David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial, co-organisers of the event.