Sharjah: A number 9 licence plate fetched Dh3,610,000 at the Sharjah Police Public Auction at Jawaher Hall on Saturday. In all 50 distinctive plates raised Dh13,495,000. Number 16 fetched Dh1,200,000, number 88 made Dh1,030,000, while number 25 made Dh1,020,000.
Bids started anywhere between Dh5,000 and Dh1 million depending on the plate and more than 500 bidders, mostly Emirati, took part.
Bidders were required to submit a guarantee cheque which was refunded in case a number wasn’t acquired by the participant.
Participants who made a winning bid can register the plate in their name or transer it to another person after fulfilling registration requirements. The event was held in the presence of Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, and officials from both sides.