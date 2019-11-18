Dh13,495,000 made in total from the sale of 50 distinctive plates

Sharjah: A number 9 licence plate fetched Dh3,610,000 at the Sharjah Police Public Auction at Jawaher Hall on Saturday. In all 50 distinctive plates raised Dh13,495,000. Number 16 fetched Dh1,200,000, number 88 made Dh1,030,000, while number 25 made Dh1,020,000.

Bids started anywhere between Dh5,000 and Dh1 million depending on the plate and more than 500 bidders, mostly Emirati, took part.

Bidders were required to submit a guarantee cheque which was refunded in case a number wasn’t acquired by the participant.