Abu Dhabi: Facemasks are no longer mandatory at Abu Dhabi emirate’s cultural venues, tourism attractions, hotels and entertainment zones, in accordance with a circular issued by the emirate’s culture sector regulator.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) issued its circular following the nationwide easing of COVID-19 restrictions from September 28, as announced by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Monday. “Wearing of face masks indoors and outdoors is now optional - but mandatory for food handlers, and suspected and positive cases, and [they are still] recommended for those with chronic illness and the elderly,” the DCT Abu Dhabi circular states.
Green Pass for entry
Visitors will still have to present a Green Pass on Alhosn app in order to enter various locations.
“The Green Pass will apply for events, and event organisers may implement additional precautionary measures where needed,” the authority said.
Following a negative PCR test result, the Green Pass will remain valid for fully vaccinated and boosted individuals for 30 days, and for those who are unvaccinated for seven days.
Legal action
The DCT Abu Dhabi also reminded establishments that legal measures may be pursued if the precautions mandated are not followed.
“We hope that you will comply with what is aforementioned in order to avoid the legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force,” the DCT Abu Dhabi said in its circular to tourism and cultural establishments.
It is likely that most venues will still continue temperature checks at points of entry across the emirate.