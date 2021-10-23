Dubai: A fire broke out in a residential tower in Dubai Marina in the early hours of Saturday, with no reports of injuries, Dubai Civil Defence said.
Dubai Civil Defence had received an emergency call at 3:58am and firefighters from Al Marsa station arrived within three minutes to extinguish the fire.
All residents were safely evacuated from Marina Diamond 2 tower.
A Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said: “The blaze started in an apartment on the 11th floor and spread to floors nine to 15. Firefighters rescued residents and prevented the spread of the fire to more apartments.”
At 4:10am, firefighters from other stations were dispatched for backup.
Fire under control
Brigadier Ali Al Mutawa, assistant director-general of Dubai Civil Defence for fires and rescue affairs, said that the fire was brought under control at 5:24am.
At around 7:15am, the site was handed over to fire experts to determine the cause of the blaze.
Dubai Civil Defence said temporary accommodations were provided to residents of the damaged apartments, in cooperation with the Disasters and Crisis Centre of Dubai Police.