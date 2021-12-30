Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has announced that the Friday sermon and prayer timing in the emirate will not change even after the new weekend of starts in the UAE.
The federal government last month announces the new two and half days weekend -Saturday, Sunday and half day Friday for government departments and schools with effect from January 1, 2020. They Friday prayers timing was also fixed at 1.15pm due to suite the new weekend.
Since Sharjah has announced three days weekend including Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it announces that the Friday prayers timing will remain unchanged at between 12.10pm to 12.20pm