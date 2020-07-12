Dubai: Nine lucky winners shared Dh1 million after matching five out of six numbers in the Emirates Loto draw on Saturday, each walking away with Dh111,111.11.
A further 316 people collected a cash prize of Dh300 each and 5,209 entrants won a free entry into a future draw.
The Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 12, 15, 19, 22, 33, and 39. As there has been no winner for the jackpot to date, the Dh50 million jackpot still stands for the taking in next weekend’s draw.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. The next draw will be held on Saturday 18 July 2020 at 9:00PM.
