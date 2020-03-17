Dubai: Dubai has closed nine cafes for serving shisha to customers despite the ban on shishas.
The Department of Economic Development in cooperation with Dubai Municipality said the cafes’ violations were detected during an inspection campaign.
The announcement of banning shisha in restaurants, cafes and coffee shops from March 12 was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of the society in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.
Any violations related to serving shisha can be reported by calling 600545555 or though the ‘Dubai Consumer’ application.