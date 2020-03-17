Shisha cannot be served in Dubai cafes now Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai has closed nine cafes for serving shisha to customers despite the ban on shishas.

The Department of Economic Development in cooperation with Dubai Municipality said the cafes’ violations were detected during an inspection campaign.

The announcement of banning shisha in restaurants, cafes and coffee shops from March 12 was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of the society in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.