New Zealand attracts UAE students with skill-based education and post-study pathways

Education in New Zealand emphasises practical learning and real-world application
Courses, career opportunities, and post-study pathways are increasingly attracting UAE students to New Zealand. Students benefit not only from high-quality academic programmes but also from clear routes to employment and residency, said Piyush Saxena, Regional Manager, Y-Axis, during a spotlight session at Gulf News Edufair.
New Zealand is facing skill shortages across multiple sectors, creating strong demand for fresh graduates.
“International students can work 25 hours per week during studies from November 2025 and up to 40 hours per week during vacation periods,” Saxena said. Part-time work opportunities help students gain practical experience alongside academic learning.
Universities in New Zealand are highly ranked, and the country’s education system is recognised globally. It also scores high on quality of life metrics and offers a better work-life balance than many other nations.
A key attraction is the post-study work rights. “Graduates from Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes can work in New Zealand for up to three years, gaining valuable international experience and potentially securing long-term employment,” Saxena explained.
Student-friendly policies further enhance the country’s appeal.
“Tuition fees are payable only after visa approval, reducing financial risk. Spouses of Master’s students and Green List course holders are granted open work rights, and children can access domestic tuition rates,” he added.
Scholarships and bursaries are widely available across universities and polytechnics, easing financial pressures.
“New Zealand also offers direct pathway programmes to residency, making it an ideal destination for those looking to settle long-term. With a minimum wage of NZD 23.15 (Dh50.30) per hour, students can also support themselves through part-time work while studying,” Saxena pointed out.
High-demand courses in New Zealand include Engineering, Construction Management, Highway Engineering, Supply Chain and Logistics, Nursing, Cookery, and Early Childhood Education.
“These fields offer strong job prospects and align with New Zealand’s skill shortages, making them attractive to international students,” Saxena said. Programmes are available from diploma to PhD level.
Saxena also highlighted New Zealand’s Green List, which identifies highly skilled roles in shortage and offers graduates a clear pathway to residency.
“Priority occupations include engineers, healthcare professionals such as cardiologists, audiometrists, anaesthetists, pathologists, physiotherapists, and early childhood teachers, making it easier for employers to hire qualified international talent,” he said.
