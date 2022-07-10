Sharjah: Kalba has a new vehicle inspection and registration centre.
The Vehicle Technology Research Centre was inaugurated by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in collaboration with the ENOC Registration Centre and Sharjah Asset Management Holding. The company aims to improve services offered to customers in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, Col. Dr. Ali Al Kay Al Hammoudi, Director of Eastern Regional Police Department, Tariq Abdul Rahman Al Saleh, Managing Director of Sharjah Driving Institute, and others attended the centre’s opening.
Major General Al Shamsi said the opening of the inspection centres in the eastern region is part of a strategy to provide advanced vehicle inspection services in the emirate and enhance customer satisfaction. Customers can avail all vehicle and driver licensing services besides insurance services at the centre.
Major General Al Shamsi, who reviewed the progress of work at the Drivers Licensing and Driving Education Building and the Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre in Kalba during a special tour, said the centre’s services would be especially useful as the eastern region becomes a tourist destination.
The centre is open to all members of the community and visitors from Kalba and its surroundings. It has a dedicated customer service office and a car inspection lane.