Expatriate doesn't know yet he has Dh10 million prize waiting for him in Abu Dhabi

Richard, the host of the Big Ticket draw, tries to contact the latest winner of Dh10 million. Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Dubai: Organisers of Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi are still tracking down the latest winner of the Dh10 million jackpot prize, nearly 24 hours after his name was picked from thousands of raffle coupons.

Ravindra Boloor from India was declared new multi-millionaire at a grand draw in Abu Dhabi Wednesday night, but as of this writing, he is not aware he’s coming into serious money.

“We’ve been trying to speak to him, but unfortunately he’s not reachable. We just found out the phone number he registered with the winning ticket is not his,” a source from Big Ticket told Gulf News.

Ravindara's lucky ticket, bearing numbers 085524, only shows very limited details: he’s from India but based in Abu Dhabi.

There’s a UAE-registered mobile number shown on the coupon, but when organisers tried to give it a call, a woman answered.

“Ravi is not here. He’s in Mumbai. Please call after one week because he’s not reachable at the moment,” she told the draw’s host, Richard. She assured, however, that Ravindra will be back in the UAE later this month.

When pressed for more information, the woman who answered said she’s the daughter of Ravi.

Big Ticket, however, is not setting a deadline for the winner to step forward. “We just want to do it as soon as possible.”

This is not the first time a Big Ticket winner has gone missing.

In September 2017, raffle organisers desperately searched for Indian national Manekudy Varkey Mathew for days.

He was unreachable because he was on vacation in India at the time of the draw and the phone he was using broke down just after he landed in his home country.