Abu Dhabi: A new UAE law on licensing of places of worship is in the final stages, officials said on Friday.

This was mentioned during a meeting of the Supreme National Committee for Tolerance chaired by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Supreme National Committee of the ‘Year of Tolerance’, and attended by Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and the committee’s vice-chairman.

The committee said the new law includes conditions and standards for licensing places of worship in a way that reflects the image of tolerance in the UAE.

The committee implemented more than 1,400 initiatives and projects that serve the seven pillars of the ‘Year of Tolerance’, while noting that diplomatic missions carried out more than 45 initiatives during the year.