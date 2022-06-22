Sharjah: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in cooperation with Sharjah Police, has made an amendment to the timings for truck movements on all roads of the emirate.
With effect from July 4, truck movements in the emirate will be restricted from 5.30am to 8.30am, and from 3pm to 8pm, except on Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road, Emirates Road, Al Habab Road-Al Madam Road, where the ban will be in force from 5.30am to 8.30am. On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street, the restriction will be in effect as it is now — from 12am until 5.30am.
SRTA also said that the new restrictions will be implemented in coordination with the authorities concerned in order to ensure office-goers and students reach their workplaces and educational institutions without any delay.
SRTA has urged all truck drivers to abide by these timings, obtain necessary permits and not to use roads that are not authorised for truck movements.