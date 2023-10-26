Dubai: Emirates Post Group, in partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL), has unveiled commemorative stamps as well as a unique souvenir sheet celebrating the cultural evolution within the UAE.

The issuance underscores and highlights MBRL’s significant role as a lighthouse of knowledge, culture, and creativity in the UAE and Arab world.

During an exclusive launch event held at the library, the new stamps were presented to Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, in the presence of distinguished VIP guests.

“Postage stamps have always been a witness to the events that nations hold and the achievements they make, to reflect identity, culture, and creativity that is passed from generation to generation,” Al Murr said.

“Releasing a postage stamp for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is a pioneering step that establishes its position as one of the leading cultural landmarks in the UAE and reflects its role in supporting and promoting knowledge and culture regionally and locally,” he added,

The post represents a bridge between the past and the present and shows that a simple stamp can tell a story of prosperity and progress.

“This stamp will be a valuable addition to stamp collections, as it highlights one of the most pioneering cultural and knowledge initiatives that played a significant role in the renaissance of the UAE’s cultural movement and marked a new chapter in its history,” said Al Murr.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said: “This commemorative issuance embodies MBRL’s relentless pursuit of innovation and leadership across various disciplines of knowledge. We are honoured to support MBRL’s pioneering cultural endeavours that underscore our dedication to advancing the UAE’s global standing as a cultural and intellectual powerhouse. This issuance reflects our shared passion for nurturing a culture of learning and knowledge dissemination, while acknowledging our nation’s pivotal role in championing knowledge-based economies and societies.”

Established under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Library is designed to serve as a cultural and intellectual hub for present and future generations. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in enriching the nation’s knowledge economy.

The library’s mission is to stimulate a passion for knowledge by actively promoting reading, research, and literary creativity across all segments of society, with a special focus on youth.

Furthermore, the library is dedicated to preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage, including its inherited values and wisdom.

Beyond its role as a repository of knowledge, the library provides high-quality information services that elevate research and learning experiences. It fosters a vibrant intellectual environment by hosting a diverse range of cultural events, knowledge-exchange workshops, and activities promoting the exchange of ideas. In this way, MBRL stands as a prominent regional house of wisdom and cultural resource.