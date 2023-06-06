1. New maximum, minimum speed limits on three key roads in the UAE
Violating the speed limit can cost from Dh300 up to Dh3,000
2. Meet the community of Tai Chi practitioners in Dubai
Find out how and where you can learn, and be a part of the community
3. Tax law widens scope, adds income from property
Real estate investment income won’t be taxed if it’s not a licensed business activity
4. Actor Anil Kapoor on battling ageism in Bollywood and Hollywood in his own style
In an exclusive interview in Dubai, actor talks about how vanity isn't bad for heroes
5. Kuwait to import domestic workers from Ethiopia
Kuwait implements contingency plan to secure domestic worker supply