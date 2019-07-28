Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation has announced the selection of a number of local and global start-ups to work on a series of future projects in collaboration with three government entities within the first round of Dubai Future Accelerators’ 6th Cohort. Nine start-ups from around the world succeeded in finding innovative solutions to challenges launched by Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority and Etisalat. These solutions target various sectors such as security services, transportation, customer service, communications, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and others. The Foundation’s executive director of Future Design and Acceleration Saeed Al Falasi said, “This fruitful cooperation between government and private entities is a key step toward accelerating the implementation of these innovative solutions, and it stands as a clear example of Dubai’s continuous success in employing advanced technologies in providing revolutionary services that meet current and future requirements.”