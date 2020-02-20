Ahmad Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan issued warning to community to beware of fraudsters seeking funds. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News /Archive

Dubai: Have you ever received a call from anyone claiming to be an officer at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai and asked for charity? If yes, immediately report to police or the consulate in Dubai.

Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai on Thursday has warned the community members to beware of tricksters who impersonate as officials working at the consulate and ask for charity, funds or favours for various purposes.

“We have received a number of complaints from some influential Pakistan community members in the UAE that they have received telephone calls from some people who claimed to be consulate officers and demand money from them for charity or other favours involving money,” Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai told Gulf News. “Beware of them as the consulate has nothing to do with such calls,” he added.

Consulate statement

A statement issued by the Consulate says: “ It has come to the notice of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai that some unknown persons are calling different people in UAE and Pakistan portraying themselves as officers at the Consulate and demand money for bogus charities and other favours. The Consulate has no connection with such individuals and advises the public to be aware of such scams and fraudulent people.

Consul General added that the swindlers have even called some top officials and dignitaries in Pakistan asking for help. “In one instance, a dignitary in Karachi received a call from a trickster who introduced himself as diplomat working at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai and asked for funds to help his relative in Pakistan,” he said.