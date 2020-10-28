Abu Dhabi: A 1.2-kilometre jogging track has been inaugurated this week at the capital’s Umm Al Emarat Park. The track extends from the promenade to the amphitheatre, and is accentuated with distance markers.
“We are excited to launch the Green Jogging Track at Umm Al Emarat Park, adding yet another wellness activity for our community to enjoy in nature. We take a lot of pride in being a natural space for visitors to invest in their health through play, exercise and relaxation, and we look forward to seeing the jogging track act as a scenic green space for runners and joggers to work their bodies while they relax their minds,” said Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s corporate affairs and communications.
Other fitness enthusiasts who prefer adrenalin-pumping group classes, or workouts that require the use of equipment, can also avail of the newly opened membership-only Peak Fitness Gym at the Park. The animal barn, water splash area, train track and cinema at the Park have also been reopened, with all COVID-19 safety measures in place, including limited capacity, thermal cameras and disinfectant tunnels. Guests are also required to wear masks at all times.