1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June 

Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out

Read more ➜

2. Picking up someone from Dubai Airport? New rules apply

Visitors must now only use the car park. Here are the parking rates at the airport

Read more ➜

3. Saudi Arabia launches ‘visiting investor’ e-visa to boost business opportunities

Move aims to simplify entry process for investors seeking to explore investment

Read more ➜

4. Non-resident property investors must pay corporate tax, or become residents

Non-resident buyers could apply for resident status, and that helps with corporate tax

Read more ➜

5. How new car dine-in food trend in the UAE is giving cafeterias a second lease of life

Shawarma to biryani, have a meal on a tray in your car – here’s why UAE residents love it

Read more ➜