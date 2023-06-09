1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out
2. Picking up someone from Dubai Airport? New rules apply
Visitors must now only use the car park. Here are the parking rates at the airport
3. Saudi Arabia launches ‘visiting investor’ e-visa to boost business opportunities
Move aims to simplify entry process for investors seeking to explore investment
4. Non-resident property investors must pay corporate tax, or become residents
Non-resident buyers could apply for resident status, and that helps with corporate tax
5. How new car dine-in food trend in the UAE is giving cafeterias a second lease of life
Shawarma to biryani, have a meal on a tray in your car – here’s why UAE residents love it