Sharjah: A new American and IB curriculum school with a capacity of 2,000 students will open in Aljada community in Sharjah at the start of the 2026-2027 academic year, it was announced today.
Aljada’s developer Arada announced a partnership with Innoventures Education for the upcoming “premium” K-12 school, which will be Innoventures Education’s first in Sharjah. Sited on a 480,000 square feet plot in the north-west of the “megaproject”, it is located close to residential communities, the Madar family entertainment district designed by Zaha Hadid Associates, and the Arada CBD business park.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024. Innoventures Education manages five schools in Dubai. The upcoming Sharjah school will be the second of three schools in Aljada.
Campus facilities
Facilities at the school will include two swimming pools, an athletic track and pit, basketball and tennis courts, climate-controlled gymnasiums and a full-size football pitch. Pupils will also be able to take advantage of outdoor learning spaces, a library, labs for science, design and technology, studios for visual and performing arts, media and recording lab, rooms for Arabic and Islamic studies and an auditorium.
Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada said: “We are determined to bring services and facilities representing an exceptional level of quality to the community at Aljada, and this partnership is ample proof of this approach. We look forward to working closely with Innoventures Education to deliver a high-class school that adds to Sharjah’s impressive list of academic institutions.”
Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “We’re delighted to take our first step into Sharjah at Aljada, where we will establish a new centre of educational excellence. Our mission is to empower students with a holistic, rigorous, and international education for success in an ever-changing world. Our partnership with Arada will allow us to offer that winning proposition to a new generation of learners in Sharjah.”