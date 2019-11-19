Dubai: The Indian Government has liberalised its medical visa policy and exempted foreigners from getting their primary visa converted into medical visa for obtaining indoor treatment up to 180 days for seeking admission in a hospital owing to illness. Under the new policy, a foreigner suffering from a minor medical condition which needs only OPD consultation/ treatment may take treatment at any hospital/ treatment centre on his/her primary visa. In case of illness which requires indoor medical treatment of less than 180 days or the stay stipulation period, if any, stipulated on his/her primary visa or the duration of his/ her primary visa, whichever is earlier, the foreigner (other than a Pakistani national) is permitted to take it subject to certain conditions. Treatment of diseases which require organ transplant shall however be permitted only on a medical visa, a statement by the Consulate General of India said on Tuesday.