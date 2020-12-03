Dubai: Prime Medical Centre has launched a new medical centre in Al Warqa. Located in City Mall, the new centre promises to be a premium multi-speciality health-care provider offering a wide range of health care and speciality services, including general practice, internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT, dentistry, dermatology, orthopaedic, physiotherapy and backed up by laboratory, radiology and pharmacy services. If required, Prime Medical Centre in Al Warqa can utilise the facilities and services available at Prime Hospital in Al Garhoud.
Dr Jamil Ahmed, managing director of Prime Healthcare Group said: “Opening a new branch and expanding our network in the midst of a pandemic, underscores our immense confidence in the UAE economy and a tribute to the visionary leadership of this great nation.”