Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has opened the Badr City Mosque in Muhaisnah area in Dubai, which was built with funding from the Dubai Islamic Bank.
Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of IACAD, and Dr. Omar Al Khatib, Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector attended the opening ceremony.
The mosque was built in Andalusian style. It includes all service facilities such as the prayer hall, ablution area, toilets, parking spaces. It can accommodates more than 1180 worshippers including 990 men and 196 women. The IACADI manages and supervises mosques in Dubai.