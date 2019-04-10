Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, with support from the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has opened a series of new AUH Libraries at Abu Dhabi International Airport, following the UAE’s Month of Reading in March 2019.

Located across Terminals 1 and 3, passengers are welcome to visit the Main Library near Gates 14-18 in the T1-Transit area, as well as three Mini Libraries along the airside corridor between T1 and T3 and an additional three mini libraries at the departure pier in T3 (Gates 33-35).

The Main Library accommodates up to 10 people at a time, while the smaller units can host six.