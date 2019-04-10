Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, with support from the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has opened a series of new AUH Libraries at Abu Dhabi International Airport, following the UAE’s Month of Reading in March 2019.
Located across Terminals 1 and 3, passengers are welcome to visit the Main Library near Gates 14-18 in the T1-Transit area, as well as three Mini Libraries along the airside corridor between T1 and T3 and an additional three mini libraries at the departure pier in T3 (Gates 33-35).
The Main Library accommodates up to 10 people at a time, while the smaller units can host six.
Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are delighted to welcome travellers to take a minute to dive into a novel or learn about the UAE’s rich heritage at our new libraries across Abu Dhabi International Airport. Much like travel, reading opens our minds to new experiences and places and Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to fostering a culture of reading across its facilities and among its employees.”