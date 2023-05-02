1. New Kuwait regulations for expat driving licences

kuwait

Renewals limited to one year for expats, domestic drivers exempt from new rules

2. Kuwaiti citizens can travel visa-free to 50 countries

Stock Kuwait airport passengers

43 countries require an entry visa to be obtained at the airport or through their website

3. UAE teachers awarded for excellence in teaching STEM

Surya Vignesh, from Global Indian International School in Abu Dhabi, shared the coveted STEM Teacher of the Year Award.

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, hosts first STEM Teachers Award ceremony along with SIF, UAE

4. Video: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on battling stress, anger

Sri Sri Ravi Shanker
Sri Sri Ravi Shanker talking to Gulf News in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

In an exclusive interview in Dubai, Indian spiritual leader talks about tools to handle it

5. Can free zone entity switch status under corporate tax?

Stock-UAE-Corporate-Tax

As more updates emerge, business owners have clear idea of what they can - and cannot - do

