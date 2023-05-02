1. New Kuwait regulations for expat driving licences
Renewals limited to one year for expats, domestic drivers exempt from new rules
2. Kuwaiti citizens can travel visa-free to 50 countries
43 countries require an entry visa to be obtained at the airport or through their website
3. UAE teachers awarded for excellence in teaching STEM
BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, hosts first STEM Teachers Award ceremony along with SIF, UAE
4. Video: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on battling stress, anger
In an exclusive interview in Dubai, Indian spiritual leader talks about tools to handle it
5. Can free zone entity switch status under corporate tax?
As more updates emerge, business owners have clear idea of what they can - and cannot - do