Dubai: Kuwaiti citizens can now travel to 50 countries without the need for a visa, according to the Consular Affairs Sector of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The annual bulletin for 2023 has provided detailed information on visa procedures for entry into foreign lands, whether through embassies or ports.
The bulletin lists a total of 199 countries that allow Kuwaiti citizens to enter, with some offering visa exemptions and others requiring entry visas.
Out of the 199 countries listed, 50 nations allow Kuwaiti citizens with ordinary passports to enter without a visa.
These include 10 European countries, 3 countries in Australia and its neighbouring regions, 6 Asian countries, 4 African countries, 13 from the American continent, and 14 Arab countries.
Meanwhile, 43 countries require an entry visa to be obtained at the airport or through their website, and 106 countries require obtaining an entry visa through their country’s embassy.