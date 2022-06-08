Abu Dhabi: A staggering Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted in the UAE every year, and ends up in landfills, Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment, said in the capital today.

This puts the UAE among the top nations in terms of food loss and waste per person per year, she said. She was speaking at a special event organised by Emirates Foundation on “Introducing Ne’ma – the UAE’s new collaborative approach to reducing food loss and waste” in Abu Dhabi.

“If we look at the UAE [at present], we unfortunately have one of the highest food loss and food waste per person per year globally. The amount of food that ends up in the landfill [every year] is valued at Dh6 billion. If you can use all that money for better purposes and better behaviour, imagine what [we could achieve],” the minister said.

Nationwide initiative

A recently launched nationwide initiative – Ne’ma, the Arabic word for blessing– is working to promote more mindfulness and better behaviours towards food production, storage and consumption. It aims to halve food waste and loss in the UAE by 2030, or even earlier.

“The three Cs of COVID-19, climate and conflict are leading to a global food crisis, and it is really important that all of us take this seriously, and think of our own efforts. Food security is not just about growing food. It is holistic and includes where food starts to where it ends, so producers as well as consumers have a role to play,” Almheiri said.

As part of its new strategy to build more resilient communities, Emirates Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, recently launched Ne’ma – a nationwide food loss and waste initiative to promote and align shared actions by key national stakeholders, including government, the private sector, NGOs and the general public, in collectively addressing food loss and waste across the whole food value chain, achieving impact at scale; making it a win for all sectors to practice food waste reduction and encouraging responsible consumption.