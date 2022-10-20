Dubai: A new health privilege card has been launched in the UAE to enable residents and tourists access services of multiple healthcare facilities including via video conferencing.
Mulk Med Healthcare — Middle East’s first virtual hospital-modelled telehealth ecosystem approved by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) — on Thursday announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Mulk Med Privilege Health Card.
The card is meant for UAE tourists, students, corporates, communities, individuals and families covering all their healthcare needs through unlimited 24/7 online video telehealth consultations, it was announced.
“This exclusive and comprehensive health saver card will encompass the entire range of healthcare services including general check-ups, chronic disease management, remote patient monitoring, home care, diagnostic services, pharmacies with medicine delivery, medical tourism, and hospital and clinic-based services,” Mulk Med Healthcare stated.
“ Visitors to UAE will be offered 24/7 healthcare services covering all health-related issues — including consultation, treatment and aftercare — all for a cost-effective medical package of Dh149,” it added.
Dr Shafi Ul Mulk, president and co-founder of Mulk Med Healthcare, said: “This exclusive Health Saver Card will unlock enormous benefits and access to global as well as the region’s best hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, homecare and diagnostic centres. Patients can speedily access and engage in online live 24/7 video consultations with Mulk Med’s wide panel of physicians covering multiple specialities and departments.”
Mental health, wellness programmes
This will also include tele-mental health and wellness programmes for individuals, students as well as corporates under medical tourism, he said.
“We will expand Mulk Med Privilege Card membership benefits with loyalty points programme across the globe, helping members to avail of medical expertise, short waiting times as well as access to innovative wellness and alternative treatment centres. Other additional services will include air ambulance, meet and greet concierge services and price quotations within 24 hours after the enquiry is generated on the Mulk Med App,” Dr Shafi Ul Mulk added.
Mulk Med said it has launched a disruptive futuristic healthcare solution in the GCC — the first move of its kind with a dual platform for telehealth consultations along with a mobile Health App for holistic management of chronic disease.