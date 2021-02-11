In past years, the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme has been the focal point of discussion several times. In November 2019, the programme was finally pushed from an investment amount of $500,000 to its current price points of $900,000 and $1.8 million, depending on where in the US the investment is made.
Just over a year since the price increase, the programme is again up for discussion. The issue this time, is that the programme is set to expire by June 30, 2021. In preceding years, the EB-5 programme was attached to an omnibus bill, which is a document including several issues that can be passed in a single legislature vote.
It is expected we will see another rush of investors in coming months as applicants aim to get petitions before another price increase or the expiry of the programme altogether.
"With the recent change in administration and many other pressing matters currently sitting in Congress, the chances of timely renewal are slim," says Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global.
"With the recent change in administration and many other pressing matters currently sitting in Congress, the chances of timely renewal are slim," says Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global.

"As a result, it is expected we will see another rush of investors in coming months as applicants aim to get petitions before another price increase or the expiry of the programme altogether."