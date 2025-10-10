Dubai court dismisses Dh1.3 million Lamborghini dispute case

The court ruled that the case rehashed an already settled dispute
Dubai: A civil court in Dubai has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an Arab man against his cousin, whom he accused of forging official electronic documents to cancel the sale of a Lamborghini worth Dh1.3 million, Emarat Al Youm reported. He also accused the relative of re-registering the car under his own name.
The court ruled that the case merely rehashed a dispute that had already been settled through previous legal proceedings.
According to court filings, the plaintiff argued that his cousin deleted the original sale transaction from the electronic system and re-registered the luxury car in his name without delivering it, effectively seizing its value.
He claimed to have paid the full amount in cash, only to find the sale voided and the vehicle relicensed in his cousin’s name.
The plaintiff submitted new documents obtained from Sharjah Police and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, which he said proved that the ownership transfer had indeed occurred before being reversed.
The dispute, however, traces back several years. A previous commercial court had already ruled on the same matter, ordering the current plaintiff to pay his cousin Dh2.24 million plus 5 per cent annual interest, while awarding him Dh1.1 million in a counterclaim.
Both parties appealed, but the Court of Appeal and later the Court of Cassation upheld the original ruling, making it final and binding.
Despite exhausting all legal avenues, the plaintiff filed a new civil suit, alleging document forgery that he claimed went unnoticed in the earlier proceedings.
His cousin’s defence team countered that the civil court lacked jurisdiction and that the matter had already been conclusively adjudicated.
After multiple hearings, the Dubai Civil Court rejected the case, noting that the plaintiff had previously used all available legal remedies, including appeal, cassation, and two petitions for reconsideration.
The court affirmed that once a judgment becomes final, it cannot be reopened through a new lawsuit, and emphasised that no credible evidence of forgery had been proven during earlier trials.
