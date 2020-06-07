Mohammad Al Mannaei addresses press in a previous conference to discuss plans afoot at Mina Rashid Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: P&O Marinas has signed an agreement with Pindar Yacht Management FZE (PYM), for the development of marine leisure services.

Under the agreement, PYM will bring its experience as an international sailing business to support the transformation of the P&O Marinas facility into a recreational hub for the sport and the wider yachting industry.

In addition, PYM will organise sailing and promotional activities using its two Volvo Ocean Race Yachts, customised and branded to P&O Marinas’ marketing purposes. The yachts, Mina and Marina, will be moored at Mina Rashid Marina.

Mohammad Al Mannaei, CEO, P&O Marinas and Executive Director, Mina Rashid, said, “The partnership between P&O Marinas and Pindar Yacht Management sets the stage for the next phase in the development of Mina Rashid Marina, and provides a boost to our on-going work of transforming it into the region’s largest and best superyacht destination. We are confident that Mina Rashid Marina will continue to grow in a post-pandemic scenario, as Dubai, the region and the UAE begin gathering momentum for economic recovery. Our partnership with Pindar Yacht Management is designed to contribute to Dubai’s future plans to position itself as the leading marine leisure hub for the region.”

Andrew Pindar, Chairman, Pindar Yacht Management, said, ”We are delighted to be part of this exciting new development in the region. The facilities at Mina Rashid Marina are second to none, not only in terms of the infrastructure on shore, but also the superb sailing opportunities. P&O Marinas’ vision and mission are very much in line with those of Pindar Yacht Management and we are very much looking forward to being part of the process to develop Mina Rashid Marina as a true global yachting destination.”

Following Mina Rashid Marina’s success in attracting some of the world’s largest yachts over the last few seasons, P&O Marinas has extended its management and operations to an additional four marinas across Dubai.