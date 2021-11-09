Dubai: The UAE on Tuesday announced that women's prayer halls across the country’s mosques and prayer rooms on external roads will be reopened, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said that ablution areas and washrooms in mosques will also be reopened.
Imams and cleaners must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and take PCR tests every 14 days
Speaking during the weekly media briefing, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for NCEMA, said the decision was taken in coordination with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and EndowmentsImams and cleaners must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and take PCR tests every 14 days.