Abu Dhabi: Residents of Abu Dhabi can now share their views and aspirations on sustainable development under a new community outreach initiative launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The Nshawercom initiative aims at listening to the public and effectively incorporating viable ideas into planning and implementation of sustainable programmes.

DMT and its affiliates will hold formal councils, majlis and community forums across the emirate as part of the Nshawercom initiative.

Nshawercom, which means “We consult you”, engages with all segments of the community and listens to them directly according to specific criteria developed from their feedback and data collected from customer service centre reports. Through this, DMT can tailor operational activities to the needs of the emirate’s residents. In addition, it will encourage continuous cooperation with all sections to foster sustainable and integrated progress.

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “For sustainable development to be successful, it is crucial to maintain direct communication with the community. It is our constant goal to provide more tools to measure the extent to which the population is satisfied with the vital sectors. The ‘Nshawercom’ initiative represents a new step that will allow us to learn about their views and understand their aspirations. In addition, we can involve more youth forces to shape our visions of future cities based on innovations.”

DMT will analyse and document the perspectives and needs of the residents of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah and address them in collaboration with its affiliated entities.

Throughout the initiative, the department will also enhance how it engages with young talent to develop their capabilities as critical drivers of development and change, benefit from innovative ideas and understand their aspirations.

As part of the Nshawercom initiative, a group of employees from DMT and its affiliated entities, including managers and specialists, will highlight the importance of communicating with the community, raise awareness of building effective communication bridges with the public, and inform them about significant developments across all vital fields.