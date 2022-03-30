Dubai: BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, offering a Biotechnology Engineering program, has announced an exclusive internship program for high school students.
The program will place interns in a training experience in diverse areas of biotechnology. The on-campus internship program will be spread over five working days, initiating the students to the practical application of biotechnology while providing them with relevant hands-on exposure.
The university is offering the internship program in two batches during spring (April 4 to 8) and summer break (August 22 to 26) while the program fee is completely waived off for the interns.
How to apply
Students from Grades 11 and 12 will be shortlisted for the internship based on their academic merit, including class scores, their research interest in biotechnology and recommendation from their school. The interested students can apply with all the above document by sending mail to biotechnology@dubai.bits-pilani.ac.in.
Over the five days of internship, students will benefit from hands-on experience in microbiology, biochemistry, and molecular biology techniques, as well as demonstrations of bioanalytical-instrumentations, and literature-based learning. Students will be awarded with completion certificates at the end of the internship.
“Biotechnology is an expansive field that offers diverse career choices and growth opportunities. Moreover, studying the subject is an enriching experience since it’s an interdisciplinary field, with significant influence on different industries such as pharmaceutical, food and biochemical manufacturing, biomedical engineering, environmental technology, agricultural engineering and food science innovation, genomics, cell biology, forensic science and computational biology. Because of this diverse nature of the subject, students of biotechnology can contribute to several industries, which open up many job prospects for them across different fields. The internship program is intended to create interest among students in the biotechnology field and hence the fee for the program is waived,” said Dr Ramachandran Subramanian, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.