Abu Dhabi: Those fighting bullying in schools will be recognised under a new anti-bullying award to be launched under directives by Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF. The launch of the award celebrates the ‘Year of Tolerance’’ in 2019 which was announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to Shaikha Fatima’s resolution, a four-member committee to be chaired by the secretary-general of the council has been set up to evaluate efforts made by public and private schools and entities involved in the National Bullying Prevention Programme implemented by the council in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Knowledge and the Unicef. The council’s award will be presented during the nation’s celebrations of the Emirati Children’s Day on March 15, 2019.