The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Netflix, the streaming company, reported issues on the site and in app for users worldwide. They later tweeted that they would be working on fixing the issue.

At around 7.30pm local time, some users reported on DownDetector.com - a website where users report worldwide internet issues - that the site, app had started working in some regions.

Message posted on Netflix website on Thursday Image Credit: Screengrab

Their website message read, "We are currently experiencing issues streaming on all devices."

"We strive to bring you TV shows and movies you want to watch, whenever you want to watch them, but on very rare occasions we do experience a service outage. If we are experiencing an interruption to our streaming service, we'll keep this page up to date with a description of the problem," the firm's statement added.

Most issues were reported about the video streaming itself while others complained about difficulty in connecting and logging in. The reason for the outage is not known yet.

Users from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Miami, Philippines, Hong Kong, Germany etc. reported issues on DownDetector.com.