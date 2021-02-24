Abu Dhabi: Almost 58 per cent of elderly residents in the UAE have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Wednesday that 57.66 per cent of the elderly in the UAE have chosen to vaccinate.
Over the next few weeks, the country will continue prioritising seniors for vaccination, along with People of Determination and those with chronic illnesses, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre announced on Wednesday. “[The elderly, those with chronic illnesses and People of Determination can visit any vaccination location without prior booking when they choose to vaccinate,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office reiterated.
Focus on priority groups
COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary in the UAE, and the UAE Government has said it is aiming to vaccinate 50 per cent of the population against the infectious disease within the first quarter of 2021. On February 7, health authorities announced that first doses of the vaccines were available only to priority groups for a period of six weeks. However, residents who are due to get their second vaccine dose can still avail of the shots during this time.
Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to encourage vaccinations as part of the Choose to Vaccinate campaign.