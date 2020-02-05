Sharjah: The 22nd edition of the National Career Exhibition will be held in Sharjah from February 9 to 11. The fair is being organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A popular event amongst Emirati youth, this career platform offers employment opportunities for Emirati graduates in the banking and financial sector. The participating institutions will, in turn, provide graduates with the prompt registration in an online recruitment service, answer their queries and guide them. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Over 25 years, the National Career Exhibition has proven its role as an annual platform that caters to the needs of the labour market and gains the confidence of Emirati youth nationwide.”