Abu Dhabi: A total of 10 vehicles have been towed away by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City during recent inspections around the capital.
In a statement sent on Sunday, the Municipality said 66 violations and 43 awareness notices have also been issued.
The warnings and penalties were issued as a result of actions that had made public spaces unsightly. The Municipality regularly inspects public spaces to ensure that vehicles, waste, and graffiti do not mar their general appearance and cleanliness.
Authorities also called upon residents to ensure that their cars and other vehicles are regularly cleaned, even when parked.