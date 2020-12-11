Sharjah: A historic epic film dramatising the resistance against Portuguese colonisers between 1507 and 1534 will debut at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on December 15-16 and will be shown in local cinemas on December 17.
‘Khorfakkan’ is based on a historical work by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Directed by Maurice Sweeney and Ben Mole, the period film details the events that went on to shape the history of Sharjah and the region.
A documentary, produced by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), will also be shown on December 17 at 10pm over at Sharjah TV. According to SBA, the documentary features Sheikh Sultan’s “role in ensuring the authenticity of the film, by overseeing aspects of the production process, including choice of locations and costume design.”
The documentary also details the process that went behind creating the authentic sets to represent the historic city as it used to be then, and how the crew created models of ships, boats, and weapons of that period.