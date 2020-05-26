Dubai: A motorcyclist died in a Dubai traffic accident on Saturday after a heavy truck reversed over the stationary biker at an intersection.
According to Dubai Police, the motorcyclist stopped behind a heavy truck at an intersection in Bur Dubai, when the truck suddenly reversed over the biker.
“The accident happened at 9:58pm on May 23 at financial road and boulevard intersection,” said a Dubai Police official.
“The biker died due to his injuries while he was being transferred to hospital,” the official added.
An investigation is being carried out to determine the reasons behind the accident.
The official urged drivers to be careful on intersections and follow traffic instructions to protect their lives and the lives of others.