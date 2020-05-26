Biker had stopped behind the truck at an intersection

Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A motorcyclist died in a Dubai traffic accident on Saturday after a heavy truck reversed over the stationary biker at an intersection.

According to Dubai Police, the motorcyclist stopped behind a heavy truck at an intersection in Bur Dubai, when the truck suddenly reversed over the biker.

“The accident happened at 9:58pm on May 23 at financial road and boulevard intersection,” said a Dubai Police official.

“The biker died due to his injuries while he was being transferred to hospital,” the official added.

An investigation is being carried out to determine the reasons behind the accident.