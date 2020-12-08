Dubai: Dubai Police issued 3,556 traffic fines and impounded 128 vehicles during the 49th National Day holidays, an official said on Tuesday.
Brigadier Saif Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the fines were issued for reckless driving, endangering the lives of other road users, racing and annoying residents by driving loud vehicles.
“The majority of fines were in Bur Dubai area with 2,488 fines and 95 vehicles impounded by policemen. We issued 1,068 fines in Deira and 33 vehicles were impounded,” Brig Al Mazroui said in statement.
Dubai Police increased patrol during the National Day holidays to reduce traffic accidents and to make sure that community members were complying with all the precautionary measures that had been put in place to fight COVID-19, such as adhering to social distancing and wearing masks.