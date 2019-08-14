As part of its efforts to encourage financial literacy among children and young adults in the UAE, National Bonds has also allocated 200 daily prizes, totalling Dh200,000 monthly, for minors.

Ahmed Bibars, executive director of retail business and distribution at National Bonds, said: “The Eidiyah tradition at National Bonds has transformed into an annual ritual that we now leverage to encourage the younger generation to save regularly. Through this initiative, we also help minors to better understand the value of money and educate them about securing a stable future for themselves, their families and society as a whole.”