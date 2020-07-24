The parks that have reopened in the third stage Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: More public parks and beaches were reopened by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi today, marking the third stage of resumption of activities..

Reopening DMT’s public amenities is part of the entity’s gradual easing of restrictions on selected parks and beaches, all of which will be unveiled with the latest updates on DMT’s official media platforms, including its social media channels.

Through DMT’s first-of-its-kind campaign – The Hygienic City – with the slogan #itstartswithyou, residents have been urged to continue social distancing and wear masks in all public places. The campaign reminds every resident they have a vital role to play in preventing the virus from spreading and that wearing a face mask in any public place is paramount.

At entrances of each reopened public beach and park, thermal cameras will check people’s temperatures. Rules will also be in place for groups, couples and individuals, including a maximum of five people allowed per group.

The parks reopening in Abu Dhabi are: Baniyas Ladies Park, Shahama Park 2, Shahama Park 3, Bahia Park, Rahba Park and New Airport Garden.

In In Al Ain, Nahel Park will reopen, and in Al Dhafrah, Sila Park and Dalma Park will also reopen.

Food and beverage outlets will operate at 30 per cent seating capacity, with a maximum of four people per table and a minimum of 2.5 metres between tables. Play areas will be closed and parking will be at 50 per cent capacity.

Earlier this month, the DMT announced the reopening of Umm Al Emarat Park, Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi, Al Sulaimi Park in Al Ain, Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafrah, Hudayriat Beach and Corniche Beach in Abu Dhabi, and Al Mirfa Beach in Al Dhafrah.

Other now reopened public parks and beaches include Al Bateen Beach, Delma Park, Rabdan Park and Sharea Park, Wathba Park, Shahama Park 1 and Kathem Park, Green Mubazzarah Park, Al Mirfa Park and Zayed Al Khair Park.

At beaches, masks are required outside zones, and no showers will be available at beaches. All beachgoers must wear masks and gloves.

Areas shall be marked out on the ground to ensure social distancing is maintained. Individual loungers will be spaced in rows at a minimum of 2.5m intervals and couples’ loungers will be placed in pairs with a minimum of 1m between at a minimum of 2.5 metre intervals.